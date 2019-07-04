Catholic World News

Senior government officials in Sri Lanka arrested for negligence in Easter attacks

July 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Sri Lankan jihadist group National Thowheeth Jama’ath was responsible for the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed over 250 people and injured over 500.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

