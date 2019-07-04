Catholic World News

In address to Irish Catholic musicians, primate emphasizes importance of silence

July 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Benedict XVI said that we should not be afraid to create silence both within, and outside ourselves, in order to become aware of God’s voice—and also the voice and needs of the person who sits beside us,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland.

