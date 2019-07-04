Catholic World News

Chicago woman’s cure leads to Cardinal Newman canonization

July 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Chicago Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “I said, ‘Please, Cardinal Newman, make the bleeding stop,’” recalled Melissa Villalobos, a Chicago mother who was diagnosed with a hole in her partially detached placenta. “Those were my exact words. Just then, as soon as I finished the sentence, the bleeding stopped ... That afternoon Villalobos’ cure was confirmed during a weekly ultrasound. The doctor told her everything was ‘perfect’ and there was no more hole in the placenta.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!