Church leaders ignored reports of bishop’s lavish spending

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Senior Church officials received complaints several years ago about the lavish personal spending by Bishop Michael Bransfield of Charleston-Wheeling, West Virginia, a Washington Post investigation has found. A Vatican-authorized investigation this year uncovered evidence of misconduct by Bishop Bransfield, who is now retired. But Catholics in the diocese had sounded the alarm in 2008, writing to Archbishop William Lori (the metropolitan of the region) and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano (the papal nuncio).

