Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Church plans massive headquarters complex in Moscow province

July 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Romfea

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Orthodox Church is drawing up plans for a massive expansion of its headquarters. Reportedly inspired by the Vatican, the project could cost $2 billion, and result in a complex that would be located in Sergiyev Posad, outside Moscow.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!