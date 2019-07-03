Catholic World News

Two officials promoted in Roman Curia

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has promoted two Vatican officials to become secretaries (2nd-ranking officials) of their respective Vatican offices. Father Johannes Fürnkrantz will be secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, while Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku Kankanamalage will be secretary of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue. Each priest has been serving in the office that he will now help to direct.

