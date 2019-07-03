Catholic World News

HHS delays new conscience rights protections because of litigation concerns

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops applauded the Trump administration’s new conscience-protection regulations when they are announced in May.

