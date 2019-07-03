Catholic World News

Conditions deteriorate in Iraq, reporters find; Christians once again in peril

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “There’s an important difference between survival and thriving,” writes John Allen. “One year ago, hope for the latter at least seemed to have a fighting chance in terms of Iraqi Christians; right now, the former seems the more plausible scenario, unless, of course, the international community steps up its involvement considerably, and that right soon.”

