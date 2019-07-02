Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch thanks Pope for gift: rare relics of St. Peter

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has expressed his thanks to Pope Francis for a reliquary containing fragments of the bones of St. Peter. The Pope presented the relics to Orthodox prelates who were in Rome on June 29, representing the Ecumenical Patriarch, to join the Pontiff in celebrating the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul.

