Catholic World News

New York archdiocese sues insurers on payment for abuse victims

July 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: The New York archdiocese has filed suit against 32 insurance companies, hoping to force them to pay the claims of sex-abuse victims. The suit was filed in anticipation that insurers would say that the claims did not qualify for payment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!