French civil court bars priest from ministry

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A French court has barred a Catholic priest from ministry for five years, after convicting him for embezzling over $400,000 from elderly women. Father Ryszaard Pszczolkowski had already been suspended from ministry by the Strasbourg archdiocese, but the ruling by a secular court was unprecedented. Father Pszczolkowski was also given a prison sentence of three years.

