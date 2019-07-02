Catholic World News

French court orders end of food, water for Vincent Lambert

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: France’s top civil court has ordered the removal for food and water from Vincent Lambert, apparently ending a long court battle. Since the young man suffered traumatic brain damage in a 2008 car accident, Lambert’s parents have fought to preserve his life. In May, a lower court ordered food and water removed, but that ruling was overturned. The latest court decision appears to leave no appeal.

