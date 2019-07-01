Catholic World News

‘I am a man and not a monkey,’ Chinese bishop declares

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Guo Xijin of Mindong, an underground Chinese bishop, declined to attend the consecration of a government-funded cathedral. He said recently that he would prefer persecution to membership in the government-backed Patriotic Association.

