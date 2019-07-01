Catholic World News

Bomb explodes near Tunis cathedral

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. “The police promptly intervened and removed those present,” said Archbishop Ilario Antoniazzi. “Within three quarters of an hour the whole area of the attack was empty ... It is not the first time that Tunisia has been hit by terrorists, but has always known how to react with strength and courage.”

