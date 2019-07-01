Catholic World News

Warning of erosion of faith, Pope asks German Catholics to ‘walk together’

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Every time an ecclesial community has tried to get out of its problems alone, relying solely on its own strengths, methods and intelligence, it has ended up multiplying and nurturing the evils it wanted to overcome,” Pope Francis said in a letter (published in Italian and German) to the nation’s Catholics, whose bishops have announced a “binding synodal process” on priestly celibacy and sexual morality.

