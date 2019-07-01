Catholic World News

Pope Francis marks 175th anniversary of Apostleship of Prayer

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Over 6,000 people associated with the Apostleship of Prayer, now known as the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, gathered in Rome to celebrate the apostolate’s 175th anniversary. Pope Francis addressed the gathering in Paul VI Audience Hall (video).

