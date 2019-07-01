Catholic World News

Order of Malta’s Grand Master meets with Pope

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The refugee crisis was the main topic of discussion between Pope Francis and Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre, who has led the Sovereign Military Order of Malta since 2017, first as interim leader (2017-18) and then as Grand Master (since 2018).

