Pope meets delegates from Ecumenical Patriarchate

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 28 with a delegation representing the Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and spoke to them about the need for Catholic-Orthodox cooperation on issues including the environment, migrant, and world peace. The Orthodox delegates were in Rome to join in celebrations of the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, June 29.

