Indianapolis archbishop explains decision on Jesuit school

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis, Indiana has explained his decision to declare that Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School could no longer be considered a Catholic school, after the school’s administration retained a teacher who was a partner to a same-sex marriage. The archbishop said that it is his responsibility “to oversee Catholic identity,” and the teacher’s marriage was a public act at variance with Church teachings.

