‘Bling Bishop’ now serving in Vatican post

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: John Allen of Crux notes that Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van-Elst, who was removed from the Diocese of Limburg, Germany, amid complaints of profligate spending, is now quietly serving in the Vatican’s Council for New Evangelization. The “bling bishop,” Allen notes, is one of several prelates who have been given Vatican posts after provoking scandal in their earlier assignments.

