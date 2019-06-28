Catholic World News

Amazon synod’s working document released in English

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place October 6-27. The publication of the English translation of the Synod’s instrumentum laboris (working document) comes over a week afters its release in Italian and other languages.

