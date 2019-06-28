Catholic World News

Pope encourages chaplains of sailors in their ministry of listening, mercy

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in the European regional meeting of the Apostleship of the Sea, Pope Francis spoke of “of human trafficking, forced labour and violations of the human and labor rights of so many men and women who live and work on the seas. Through your service, you can help restore to these persons their sense of dignity.” At the conclusion of his address, the Pontiff granted “all chaplains of sailors the same faculties I have gave to the Missionaries of Mercy”—that is, the absolution of sins reserved to the Holy See, such as desecration of the Eucharist (Misericordiae Vultus, n. 18).

