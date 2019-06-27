Catholic World News

World hunger shows lack of compassion, Pope says

June 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 27 address to representatives of the UN’s Good an Agriculture Organization, Pope Francis said that the persistence of hunger in the world demonstrates “a failure of compassion, the lack of interest on the part of many, and a scant social and political will to honor international obligations.” The Pontiff also called attention to an “evident link between environmental instability, food insecurity, and migratory movements.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!