US Supreme Court considers pension suit involving Puerto Rico archdiocese

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of San Juan has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a Supreme Court of Puerto decision that allows courts to “get to the assets of numerous related Catholic entities in Puerto Rico to satisfy pension obligations to Catholic school employees.”

