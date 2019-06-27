Catholic World News

‘China has declared war on faith,’ ambassador says as State Department releases religious freedom report

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also offered remarks as the State Department issued its annual report on international religious freedom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

