Catholic World News

South Korean Mass for peace attracts 20,000 faithful

June 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “For peace, there should be no preconditions,” preached Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong of Gwangju, president of the bishops’ conference. “We need to repent the history of using force of arms against each other. I wish the year 2020, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, will bring the signing of the termination of war and an agreement for peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!