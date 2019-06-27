Catholic World News

In DR Congo, Catholic leaders appeal for international aid as Ituri residents flee ethnic violence

June 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Al Jazeera

CWN Editor's Note: “Recent arrivals speak of extreme brutality,” the UN refugee agency stated in a June 25 briefing on the violence in Ituri province (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ituri_Province#/media/File:Democratic_Republic_of_the_Congo_(26_provinces)_-_Ituri.svg). “Armed groups are said to be attacking villages, torching and looting houses, and killing men, women and children.”

