Hong Kong diocese decries police crackdown, seeks support from bishops around the world

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “As world leaders are meeting in Japan for the G20 Summit, we implore your Commission to convey our concerns and demands to your governments, and to stand with us and pray for Hong Kong,” a Hong Kong diocesan commission said in a letter to bishops’ conferences in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and some G20 countries.

