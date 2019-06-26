Catholic World News

Accused Argentine bishop allowed to return to Rome before court date

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A judge in Argentina has given permission for Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who is accused of sexual abuse, to return to his post at the Vatican, provided that he returns for an August court appearance. Bishop Zanchetta resigned as Bishop of Oran, Argentina in 2017, citing health reasons. He was then appointed by Pope Francis to a senior post in APSA, the office that controls the Vatican’s real-estate investments.

