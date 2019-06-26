Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises Mexico for welcoming migrants

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his public audience on June 26, Pope Francis made a point of welcoming pilgrims from Mexico and praising that country’s government for its willingness to accept immigrants from other nations. The Pope’s remarks contrasted with his frequent criticism of US immigration policies.

