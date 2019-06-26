Catholic World News

Pope will suspend weekly audiences in July

June 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will not hold his regular weekly public audiences during the month of July, the Vatican has announced. Pope Francis has chosen to remain in Rome during previous summers, and appears ready to do the same this year. The Vatican announced that Wednesday audiences will resume in August.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!