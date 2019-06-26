Catholic World News

Controversial Italian bishop resigns at 64

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Francesco Cavina from the Diocese of Carpi, Italy. Bishop Cavina, who is only 64 years old, explained that he was stepping down because of an investigation into municipal corruption. Although he denied wrongdoing, he said that the investigation, accompanied by intense media coverage, had stymied his pastoral leadership. Bishop Cavina had earned headlines in 2015 when he criticized public statements by Pope Francis, and again in 2018 when he led an effort to bring Alfie Evans, the terminally ill British child, to Rome for treatment.

