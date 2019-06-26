Catholic World News

As Brazil debates criminalization of ‘homophobia’, bishops worry about religious liberty

June 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In June 13, the nation’s high court ruled that “acts of homophobia should be considered by the judiciary system as crimes of the same nature as racism.” The court stated its decision protects religious freedom, as it allows clergy to “preach and publicize, through word, images or any other means, their thought.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!