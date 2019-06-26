Catholic World News

Increasing number of Americans order abortion pills by mail

June 26, 2019

USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: “Medication abortion before eight weeks’ gestation accounted for 24.6% of all abortions in the USA in 2015,” according to the report.

