Brooklyn diocese advances sainthood cause of local priest

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Bernard Quinn (1888-1940) ministered to African-American Catholics, cared for orphans, and “heroically opposed the Ku Klux Klan, who in two separate attacks had burned the orphanage to the ground,” according to the website of his sainthood cause.

