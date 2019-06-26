Catholic World News

In wide-ranging message, Pope Francis analyzes the world of labor

June 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s message, issued for the 100th anniversary of the International Labour Organization, was dated June 10 and released June 25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!