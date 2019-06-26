Catholic World News

Cardinal Koch weighs in on multiple bishops in a city

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, sent a message to an Orthodox-Catholic conference devoted to the theme “One City, One Bishop: Church Boundaries Past, Present and Future.” Citing Canon 8 of the First Council of Nicaea (325), Cardinal Koch said that the principle of one bishop per city is less important today; however, “it would probably be dangerous to alienate the territorial criterion.”

