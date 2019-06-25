Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals holding 30th working session

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week, to continue work on a draft apostolic constitution restructuring the offices of the Roman Curia. This is the 30th working session for the Council of Cardinals, with meetings scheduled Monday through Wednesday, June 25—27. Pope Francis is expected to participate in the sessions, except on Wednesday when he holds his regular weekly public audience.

