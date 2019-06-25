Catholic World News
Congo’s bishops welcome release of political prisoners, lament corruption, hunger, insecurity
June 25, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Following Joseph Kabila’s 18-year rule, a new president, Félix Tshisekedi, assumed office in January.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
