Supreme Court rules that ban on immoral or scandalous trademarks violates First Amendment

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In Iancu v. Brunetti, issued on June 24, the Supreme Court struck down provisions of the Trademark Act of 1946, also known as the Lanham Act.

