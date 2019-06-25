Catholic World News

Jesuits to appeal Indianapolis archbishop’s decision to revoke high school’s Catholic status

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis announced that Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School would no longer be considered a Catholic institution, after the school refused to cut ties with a teacher who is a partner in a same-sex marriage.

