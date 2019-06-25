Catholic World News

Church officials in England misled Archdiocese of Los Angeles about abusive priest, report finds

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Established by the government of the United Kingdom in 2014, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has published a new report on the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

