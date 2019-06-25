Catholic World News

Pope calls jubilee for air travelers, Loreto pilgrims in 2020

June 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The jubilee commemorates the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XV’s decision to name Our Lady of Loreto the patroness of aviation.

