Address root causes of migration, prelate says in response to President Trump’s deportation announcement

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We recognize the right of nations to control their borders in a just and proportionate manner,” Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Migration, said in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement of deportations (which were subsequently postponed). “However, broad enforcement actions instigate panic in our communities and will not serve as an effective deterrent to irregular migration. Instead, we should focus on the root causes in Central America that have compelled so many to leave their homes in search of safety and reform our immigration system with a view toward justice and the common good.”

