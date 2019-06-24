Catholic World News

Priests sue Texas diocese, charge wrongful inclusion on list of accused molesters

June 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Three priests of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Texas, have filed suit against the diocese, charging that they were wrongfully included on a list of priests who had been charged with sexual abuse. The plaintiffs argue that the diocese knew the charges against them were false, and nevertheless published their names “with malice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!