Vatican women declines soccer match after hosts demonstrate for abortion

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A women’s soccer team from the Vatican declined to play a “friendly” match in Vienna after their hosts disrupted pre-game ceremonies with anti-Catholic and pro-abortion demonstrations. The Viennese team—which had invited the Vatican squad—began demonstrating during the playing of the Vatican anthem. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna had encouraged the Vatican team to accept the invitation to play in Vienna, saying he expected a friendly match.

