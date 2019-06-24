Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch calls on Christians to heed the Gospel mandate of welcoming the stranger

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, sent a message to a theological conference in Naples at which Pope Francis spoke.

