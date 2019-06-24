Catholic World News

Iraqi president says Pope’s visit will bring ‘immense comfort’ to Christians and Muslims

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent audience with members of ROACO, the coalition of agencies that support the Eastern Catholic churches, Pope Francis disclosed that he is hoping to schedule a trip to Iraq in 2020.

