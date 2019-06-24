Catholic World News

Renew your wonder and joy at the gift of the Eucharist, Pope tells pilgrims

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his June 23 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 9:11-17, the Gospel reading for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.

