In Corpus Christi homily, Pope reflects on blessing, giving

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On the feast of Corpus Christi, Pope Francis celebrated Mass, took part in the Eucharistic procession, and presided over Benediction at the parish of Santa Maria Consolatrice, located in the Roman neighborhood of Casal Bertone (video).

